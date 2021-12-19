Madison’s Hill Farms district welcomes new senior living center, further development

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A luxury senior living center is preparing to open its doors in the new year, signaling continued growth for Madison’s Hill Farms district and the city overall.

The Renaissance on North Segoe Road is set to open mid-January 2022, according to Executive Director Kim Kay. She said the owners at Legacy Senior Living found the location to be “ideal” for the assisted living and memory care facility.

“This is a really up-and-coming area. I like the feel of it, the vibe,” Kay said. “Residents like to go out shopping still. They like to go on walks— we have the walking path here.

That’s still important, to provide them with the lifestyle that they’re still used to.”

Before renovations, the building was known as The Gardens Retirement Community, owned by Independent Living Inc. As NBC15 reported in Nov. 2020, an eviction order left seniors scrambling to find a new place by the end of the year.

Kay said officials at Legacy Senior Living are not affiliated with Independent Living Inc. and were not involved in the decision to shut down. She said the building was purchased the day after The Gardens said it would close.

Susan Schmitz, a board member for the University Hill Farms Neighborhood Association, said the move-ins around the block are pointing to a larger phenomenon across Madison.

“It has expanded the center of our city, which of course came first, and then you get into more urbanization. It just builds out gradually, which is natural. This is a good thing,” she said.

Schmitz, a former president of Downtown Madison, Inc., said the expansion of the Madison area took off in the 1970s, with the Hill Farms district seeing gradual growth for decades.

Now, as the Renaissance invites a revival of the past, it also signals gains in the future.

“It’s just a natural way of a city to grow, to grow in a good way from the center out,” Schmitz said.

