Advertisement

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed at LA festival

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A West Coast rapper known as Drakeo the Ruler was fatally stabbed in an altercation at a Los Angeles music festival.

His real name was Darrell Caldwell.

His publicist confirmed the death to the New York Times.

The 28-year-old was assaulted at the Once Upon a Time in LA concert Saturday night.

The festival was expected to feature several artists, including Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Ice Cube, as well as Caldwell.

The festival was called off early after the stabbing.

LAPD said no arrests have been made.

Caldwell pioneered a type of rap called “nervous music.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Dane Co. officials release names of three people who died in crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Madison business owner served couple their final meal before crash on Cottage Grove Road
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
MPD: Driver going at high rate of speed before t-bone wreck that killed three on Madison’s near east side

Latest News

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes past Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during...
NBA postpones 5 more games; Young, Vogel enter protocols
Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., meets with his staff in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Johnny Isakson, former Georgia Republican U.S. senator, dies
FILE - The U.S. military has begun its withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Troops find religious exemption for vaccines unattainable
President Joe Biden meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team in the State...
Milwaukee 9-year-old’s virus fears lead to White House visit