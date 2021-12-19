Advertisement

Shots fired in downtown Madison

The suspect fired 3 rounds into the air and all parties quickly left the area
Officers were dispatched to the area of W. Gilman Street and University Ave. to reports of...
Officers were dispatched to the area of W. Gilman Street and University Ave. to reports of shots fired at 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers were dispatched to the area of W. Gilman Street and University Ave. to reports of shots fired at 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, officers found three spent .45 caliber casings and one live .45 caliber round near the Cheba Hut.

Eyewitnesses told officers that a male suspect had been in a verbal argument with several other people and fired 3 rounds into the air.

A half an hour into to the call, a witness pointed out the suspect walking towards officers and said he was the one who had the gun. After officers told the man to stop, he took off running. Following a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody. A black .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun was found on the suspect.

He was taken to the Dane County Jail on charges including, but not be limited to, 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Resisting, Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon, and disorderly conduct while armed.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Madison business owner served couple their final meal before crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Dane Co. officials release names of three people who died in crash on Cottage Grove Road
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
MPD: Driver going at high rate of speed before t-bone wreck that killed three on Madison’s near east side

Latest News

FILE - Ghislaine Maxwell attends a press conference at the United Nations headquarters, June...
Judge finalizes jury instructions at Maxwell sex abuse trial
A luxury senior living center is preparing to open its doors in the new year, signaling...
Madison’s Hill Farms district welcomes new senior living center, further development
A sign is displayed at Planned Parenthood of Utah Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Salt Lake City....
Leader of Planned Parenthood in upper Midwest stepping down
Endres Manufacturing Co. held an Olympics-themed Christmas Party Saturday.
This company recreated the Olympics in a holiday party