Shots fired in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers were dispatched to the area of W. Gilman Street and University Ave. to reports of shots fired at 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, officers found three spent .45 caliber casings and one live .45 caliber round near the Cheba Hut.

Eyewitnesses told officers that a male suspect had been in a verbal argument with several other people and fired 3 rounds into the air.

A half an hour into to the call, a witness pointed out the suspect walking towards officers and said he was the one who had the gun. After officers told the man to stop, he took off running. Following a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody. A black .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun was found on the suspect.

He was taken to the Dane County Jail on charges including, but not be limited to, 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Resisting, Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon, and disorderly conduct while armed.

