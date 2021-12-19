Advertisement

Sun Prairie Police investigating package, mail thefts

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.(Source: Gray News)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Police department is investigating a string of package and mail theft that was reported early Sunday morning.

Police said that all three reported package thefts were fairly close to one another near Kuhle Drive, and that they were likely related.

Juveniles were found in the area with identical wrapping paper at the time the packages were reported to have been stolen. Sun Prairie Police are investigating them as suspects of the theft. They did not confirm the number of juveniles involved.

Several Sun Prairie residents living near Stonehaven Drive reported that their mailboxes were broken into and gone through.

Sun Prairie PD is unsure if the two events are related. They are investigating transportation options that the juveniles may have had access to in order to get to both locations.

To avoid having your packages stolen, Sun Prairie Police suggest that you secure packages on your front porch as soon as you see them. If you’re out of town when a package is scheduled to arrive, police encourage you to ask a neighbor to bring them inside. NBC 15 also has a list of ways to thwart porch pirates.

If you have any information regrading these thefts, investigators ask that you call Sun Prairie PD at (608) 837-7336.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Dane Co. officials release names of three people who died in crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Madison business owner served couple their final meal before crash on Cottage Grove Road
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
MPD: Driver going at high rate of speed before t-bone wreck that killed three on Madison’s near east side

Latest News

Wisconsin players pose for a photo after defeating Nebraska in the championship match of the...
Badger volleyball champs return home, party set to begin
Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed at LA festival
FILE - The U.S. military has begun its withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Troops find religious exemption for vaccines unattainable
President Joe Biden meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team in the State...
Milwaukee 9-year-old’s virus fears lead to White House visit