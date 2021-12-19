Sun Prairie Police investigating package, mail thefts

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Police department is investigating a string of package and mail theft that was reported early Sunday morning.

Police said that all three reported package thefts were fairly close to one another near Kuhle Drive, and that they were likely related.

Juveniles were found in the area with identical wrapping paper at the time the packages were reported to have been stolen. Sun Prairie Police are investigating them as suspects of the theft. They did not confirm the number of juveniles involved.

Several Sun Prairie residents living near Stonehaven Drive reported that their mailboxes were broken into and gone through.

Sun Prairie PD is unsure if the two events are related. They are investigating transportation options that the juveniles may have had access to in order to get to both locations.

To avoid having your packages stolen, Sun Prairie Police suggest that you secure packages on your front porch as soon as you see them. If you’re out of town when a package is scheduled to arrive, police encourage you to ask a neighbor to bring them inside. NBC 15 also has a list of ways to thwart porch pirates.

If you have any information regrading these thefts, investigators ask that you call Sun Prairie PD at (608) 837-7336.

