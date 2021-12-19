This company recreated the Olympics in a holiday party

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Waunakee-based company took its annual Christmas party to the next level.

The Endres Manufacturing Company took over the Madison Mallards field Saturday afternoon, wanting to host the party outdoors due to COVID-19.

President Sam Ballweg said he invited nearly a hundred employees, as well as their families. They were greeted by a goat mascot ziplining onto the dirt.

“The most important part for today is just to have fun with the guys. We have a great workforce, and it’s our way of saying, ‘Thank you.’ So [it’s] just to have everyone have fun together, get outside the office and do something different,” Ballweg said.

Many employees dressed in gear for this year’s theme, the Olympics.

Ballweg said, “I always really enjoyed the Olympics, and I thought this was a great way to bring that to us and get us excited about the upcoming Olympics.”

Starting off with a flag-filled Parade of Nations, families played under the country of their choice in events like cross-country skiing and bobsledding.

The company also surprised employees with a star guest, former Olympic speed skater Casey FitzRandolph, who lit the cauldron.

