Welcome Home Celebration for Badger Volleyball Champs

Come celebrate the Badgers’ First Volleyball National Championship!
Wisconsin players pose for a photo after defeating Nebraska in the championship match of the...
Wisconsin players pose for a photo after defeating Nebraska in the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Paul Vernon | AP)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in the history of the program, the UW volleyball team is returning home as NCAA Champions! Join the university in welcoming home the national champions on Sunday, Dec. 19th in the UW Field House.

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. for the celebration and the event will begin at 5:30. Admission is free for all fans!

All participants should enter at gate B or C at the UW Field House. Free parking will be available in Lots 16, 17 and 20.

If you are unable to join in on the celebration in person, the event will be live-streamed on the Wisconsin Badgers Facebook page.

All fans will be required to wear face masks inside the UW Field House and all bags larger than 8.5″ x 11, including backpacks and large pursues are prohibited per the Wisconsin Athletics Field House / Kohl Center carry-in policy.

