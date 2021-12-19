Welcome Home Celebration for Badger Volleyball Champs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in the history of the program, the UW volleyball team is returning home as NCAA Champions! Join the university in welcoming home the national champions on Sunday, Dec. 19th in the UW Field House.

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. for the celebration and the event will begin at 5:30. Admission is free for all fans!

All participants should enter at gate B or C at the UW Field House. Free parking will be available in Lots 16, 17 and 20.

If you are unable to join in on the celebration in person, the event will be live-streamed on the Wisconsin Badgers Facebook page.

All fans will be required to wear face masks inside the UW Field House and all bags larger than 8.5″ x 11, including backpacks and large pursues are prohibited per the Wisconsin Athletics Field House / Kohl Center carry-in policy.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.