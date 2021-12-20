Advertisement

Badgers men’s basketball seeks new opponent after Morgan State COVID-19 complications

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball team is looking for a new opponent for Thursday’s game after COVID-19 complications were reported with Morgan State’s program.

UW Athletics noted that the the Badgers and the Bears were supposed to face off at 6 p.m. at the Kohl Center, which was set to be a men and women’s doubleheader.

The athletic department did not state what the specific COVID-19 complications were with the Baltimore university’s men’s basketball program, but noted the Bears are unable to travel to Madison.

The Wisconsin women’s team will still play Eastern Illinois at noon Thursday. The Wisconsin men’s team is looking for a new opponent to play in the evening.

UW-Madison noted the men’s basketball team is ranked No. 24 in the latest AP Top-25 list and currently has a 9-2 record.

