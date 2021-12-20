Dane Co. extends mask order until February

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With its mask mandate set to expire in less than two weeks, Public Health Madison and Dane County has gone ahead and extended their current order for another four weeks.

The current one is not set to end until Jan. 3, at which time this latest order will go into effect and run through Feb. 1.

When the ongoing one went into effect in November, it removed the face covering requirement for enclosed public spaces, provided everyone in the room is fully vaccinated. The upcoming order keeps all of the same protocols as the current one.

The last order was an about-face for county health officials, who previously indicated the emergency orders would end completely in November. They reversed course as case count trendlines did the same and started climbing.

Since that time, new cases have exploded, hospitals across Wisconsin hit capacity for their ICU and intermediate wings, and a new variant that may be less susceptible to vaccines reached the Badger State.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.