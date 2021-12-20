Green Bay grades 6-12 going virtual after gun is found in locker and recent threats

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area Public School District announced it’s going to virtual classes for grades 6-12 for the remainder of the week after recent social media threats and the discovery of a handgun in a Green Bay East High School student’s locker.

In an update Monday afternoon, the Green Bay Police Department said East High School personnel learned a student may have a weapon in their jacket. The school resource officer found a handgun in the pocket of a jacket in a student’s locker. Several students were brought to the police department for questioning and police are requesting the district attorney charge two of them with bringing a firearm into a school.

School officials say they’ve seen attendance issues and anxiety in students recently since social media threats directed at Preble High School and warnings of school threats shared nationwide on social media apps, including TikTok.

The virtual learning days will be Dec. 21-23, ahead of the Winter Recess.

“The Green Bay Area Public School District’s highest priorities include student safety and educating all students. We have heard from some students, staff and families that the recent events of the Michigan school shooting, the social media threats from last week, and the weapon found at East High School earlier today have caused a high level of stress and anxiety,” reads a statement from the district.

The district released this schedule for learning:

PreK-5

December 21-23: in-person learning, students are to report to school. Similar to inclement weather days, parents always have the right to choose to keep their children at home. Students will work independently, if they remain at home.

Grades 6-12 (includes students at Aldo Leopold, Red Smith, Leonardo da Vinci, and Minoka)

December 21: Virtual learning/no live instruction. Students are to log-in to Google Classroom.

December 22-23: Virtual learning with classroom teacher. Students are to log-in to Zoom.

Schools with students in grades 6-12 students will be communicating with families regarding meal pick-up times and locations, and how students can pick up their belongings, if needed.

Extra-curricular activities will continue.

Monday morning, a handgun was found in a locker at Green Bay East High School.

The student who brought the gun to school was not identified. The district says police determined there was no intention to harm East students or staff.

School administrators noticed a student did not enter a secure door at East, but was let in by another student.

“School administration and the School Resource Officer immediately investigated, and found that the student had a handgun in a locker,” reads a statement from the school district.

The school was placed in secure the building protocol, meaning no one could leave or enter the building at the time. That was lifted a short time later.

“East High School administration and staff have been diligent in their efforts to keep students safe. Student and staff safety is and will continue to be our highest priority. As always, parents and students are encouraged that if they see or hear something, to say something,” the district says.

The district says it is reviewing additional security measures.

INITIAL REPORT

A secure the building protocol has been lifted at Green Bay East High School following what was described as an “inside situation.”

“The secure the building protocol at East High School has been lifted. The Green Bay Area Public School District has been working with the Green Bay Police Department to resolve the situation,” reads a post on the district’s social media.

The district did not elaborate on the nature of the situation. Action 2 News is reaching out to police and officials to get more information, but nothing has been released to us.

Action 2 News will have updates when we learn more information.

UPDATE - The secure the building protocol at East High School has been lifted. The Green Bay Area Public School District has been working with the Green Bay Police Department to resolve the situation. Thank you. https://t.co/XDOZQP8p5A — greenbayschools (@greenbayschools) December 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.