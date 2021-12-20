Advertisement

Intertribal agency faults Wisconsin review of Line 5 reroute

FILE - This June 29, 2018 file photo shows tanks at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior,...
FILE - This June 29, 2018 file photo shows tanks at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior, Wis. The state of Minnesota has gone to federal court to block a lawsuit over Enbridge Energy's Line 3 oil pipeline project from proceeding in tribal court. The novel case names Manoomin — the Ojibwe word for wild rice — as the lead plaintiff. Wild rice is sacred in Ojibwe culture and a traditional source of food. The lawsuit, which was filed two weeks ago in the White Earth Band's tribal court, is the first "rights of nature" enforcement case brought in a U.S. tribal court and the second such case to be filed in any U.S. court. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — An intertribal agency says Wisconsin’s draft environmental review for a reroute of an oil and gas pipeline is incomplete and flawed.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources released its draft environmental impact statement last week for a roughly 40-mile reroute of Enbridge’s Line 5 in Ashland and Iron counties.

The pipeline carries up to 23 million gallons of oil and natural gas liquids per day from Superior, Wisconsin, through Michigan to Sarnia, Ontario.

Enbridge is seeking to move the pipeline after the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa sued the company in 2019 to remove it from their reservation.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission told the DNR that the state’s review has significant gaps in information.

