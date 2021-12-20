Marinette Co. flags to fly at half-staff in honor of retired captain, trooper

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags in Marinette County will fly at half-staff Tuesday to honor a retired Wisconsin State Patrol captain and trooper.

Bryan G. Peth of the Town of Peshtigo Fire Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol passed away on Dec. 11, 2021 at the age of 77 after battling cancer.

“Captain and Trooper Bryan Peth led an incredible career of public service, dedicating much of his life to ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of the people of Peshtigo and Wisconsin,” Gov. Evers said.“ Kathy and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Peth family, the Town of Peshtigo Fire Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and all those grieving his loss.”

The order is effective beginning at sunrise and ending at sunset on Tuesday.

