Mild Temps Return This Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Overall calm conditions leading into Christmas Eve means great news for holiday travelers. A few clouds tonight as lows dip into the middle teens. A weak disturbance Tuesday will bring some additional cloud cover and perhaps a few flurries. Highs on either side of freezing. Clearing out Tuesday night with colder temperatures into the lower teens.

Wednesday looks great with mostly sunny skies and highs around 30. Another weak disturbance moves through Thursday with more clouds and a passing flurry. Highs rebound close to 40 degrees.

A more significant storm system moves through Christmas Eve. Temperatures will be well into the 40s and this means rain showers. This could end as some snow showers early Christmas as colder air filters in. Otherwise, look for decreasing clouds on Christmas. Another chance of rain or snow showers possible on Sunday. No accumulations expected.

