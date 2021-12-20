MKE offering additional nonstop flights to warm weather destinations

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) announced Monday additional nonstop flights from Milwaukee to warm weather destinations.

According to MKE, nonstop service to Miami on American Airlines and daily nonstops to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Los Angeles, Orlando and Phoenix on Spirit Airlines will be offered. Spirit will also start service to Cancun three times per week. Sun Country launched new flights to Cancun, Fort Myers and Phoenix.

Apple Vacations and Funjet Vacations are offering nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Cancun, Mexico; Los Cabos/Cabo Sun Lucas, Mexico; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Montego Bay, Jamaica; and Punta Cana, Dominican Republican now until early April.

“We know how important it is for travelers to escape the cold weather and enjoy a warm vacation in Mexico, the Caribbean, or Florida,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. “It’s great to see that so many airlines are growing with more nonstop flights from Milwaukee to these amazing winter destinations.”

MKE credits the increased competition for recent low fares. Five different airlines are flying nonstop from Milwaukee to Fort Myers, Florida this winter, and four airlines are flying to Cancun, Orlando, Phoenix and Tampa.

“Airlines are adding these flights because more people are choosing our hometown airport. As we continue to fly from MKE, we will continue to get more service from the airlines,” Dranzik said.

Travelers are encouraged to book flights early to get the lowest fare, MKE said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.