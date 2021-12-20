Advertisement

MKE offering additional nonstop flights to warm weather destinations

Travelers are encouraged to book flights early to get the lowest fare.
(Gray Media)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) announced Monday additional nonstop flights from Milwaukee to warm weather destinations.

According to MKE, nonstop service to Miami on American Airlines and daily nonstops to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Los Angeles, Orlando and Phoenix on Spirit Airlines will be offered. Spirit will also start service to Cancun three times per week. Sun Country launched new flights to Cancun, Fort Myers and Phoenix.

Apple Vacations and Funjet Vacations are offering nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Cancun, Mexico; Los Cabos/Cabo Sun Lucas, Mexico; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Montego Bay, Jamaica; and Punta Cana, Dominican Republican now until early April.

“We know how important it is for travelers to escape the cold weather and enjoy a warm vacation in Mexico, the Caribbean, or Florida,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. “It’s great to see that so many airlines are growing with more nonstop flights from Milwaukee to these amazing winter destinations.”

MKE credits the increased competition for recent low fares. Five different airlines are flying nonstop from Milwaukee to Fort Myers, Florida this winter, and four airlines are flying to Cancun, Orlando, Phoenix and Tampa.

“Airlines are adding these flights because more people are choosing our hometown airport. As we continue to fly from MKE, we will continue to get more service from the airlines,” Dranzik said.

Travelers are encouraged to book flights early to get the lowest fare, MKE said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Dane Co. officials release names of three people who died in crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Madison business owner served couple their final meal before crash on Cottage Grove Road
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
MPD: Driver going at high rate of speed before t-bone wreck that killed three on Madison’s near east side

Latest News

Two hurt after car crashes into horse-drawn buggy in Grant Co.
Dane Co. extends mask order until February
Monday’s COVID-19 numbers show why DHS issued new advisory
Badgers men’s basketball seeks new opponent after Morgan State COVID-19 complications