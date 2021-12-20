Monday’s COVID-19 numbers show why DHS issued new advisory

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New COVID-19 case and hospitalization numbers from the Dept. of Health Services paints the ominous picture that prompted state health officials to issue a public health advisory.

The advisory came less than an hour before a scheduled briefing by DHS leadership during which Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake offered a brief snapshot the numbers that will be released later in the afternoon. In delivering the new statistics, she reminded Wisconsinites, “what people choose to do in the next few weeks really matters.”

In them, she revealed 9,683 people have died from complications related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That number is 83 deaths higher than the one reported on Friday, tying it for the fifth-highest single day total since the mid-January, when the late 2020 surge began to abate.

Her update also showed the perilous state for hospital, many of which are at or very near capacity. Citing Wisconsin Hospital Association statistics, Timberlake said 96 percent of Intensive Care Unit beds are currently occupied and an even higher 98 percent of intermediate beds are filled.

Based on WHA divisions, two entire regions, the west and northwest, have no available ICU beds. In southcentral Wisconsin, no intermediate beds are left while 97 percent of ICU beds are full. The northeast part of the state is also reporting no intermediate beds available.

The arrival of the Omicron variant in Wisconsin sparked concerns among health officials and state leaders that that already surging numbers will spike even higher in the coming weeks. Timberlake indicated Monday that 19 cases of the variant have been detected of the positive cases sampled (note: not all confirmed cases or tested for variants).

The Delta variant still dominates variants in Wisconsin with more than 1,000 cases found in the past week – again, of the cases sampled.

The 1,664 COVID-19 patients currently admitted in Wisconsin hospitals are 258 more than was reported at the end of the month, she added.

Timberlake’s update Monday did see the seven-day rolling average for new cases retreat to 3,294 new cases reported per day over the preceding week. That’s a drop of approximately 250 cases per day over Friday’s figure; however, it remains higher than any other point this year not including this most recent peak.

The rolling average decline was caused by the single-day numbers reported Monday for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday retreated to well below 2,000 new cases (to 1,459 and 1,333, respectively) for the first time since late October.

The latest positive tests pushed the overall number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Wisconsin to 943,355 since the pandemic began.

