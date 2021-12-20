Name released of Beloit sergeant in officer-involved shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials have released the name of a Beloit Police Department sergeant Monday who shot a person when they allegedly tried to take the officer’s weapon.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation stated officer Shannon Dykstra has been placed on administrative leave, which is department policy, after the Dec. 15 shooting.

Dykstra is a 13-year-veteran of the Beloit Police Department.

The DOJ says around 7:45 p.m. last Wednesday, the sergeant went to the scene of a crash in the area of Prairie Avenue and Copeland Avenue in Beloit.

The sergeant was investigating the scene when the DOJ says a person on foot attacked the sergeant and allegedly attempted to steal their gun. The sergeant then shot the person.

The person shot was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, according to the DOJ.

The DOJ told that there is no danger to the public at this time.

The DCI is leading this investigation and is being assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin State Crime Lab. Officials also added that all law enforcement agencies involved are cooperating fully.

