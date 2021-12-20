Name released of third person killed in October crash

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the third person who died in a collision with a semi more than two months ago.

In a Monday morning update, the Sheriff’s Office identified the individual as Evaristo Antonio Perez, of Beloit.

The 51-year-old was among the three people killed on Oct. 9, when the Chevrolet Cobalt he was riding in collided with the semi on State Hwy. 11.

Investigators say the car’s driver, Jesus Juan Carlos Lopez Velaquez, 42, did not stop at the Co. Hwy. GG intersection and struck the eastbound semi. Velaquez, Perez, and a second passenger, Gustavo Adolfo Martinez, 33, were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Fog, speed, and the car going through the stop sign were call considered factors in the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office noted at the time that none of them were wearing seat belts at the time of the wreck.

Debris that came off the semi hit a GMC pickup coming the opposite way on State Hwy. 11. Its driver was uninjured, authorities added.

