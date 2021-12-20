Navy sending medical team to help Green Bay hospital battle COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Navy is on the way to Wisconsin to help a Green Bay hospital handle its influx of COVID-19 patients.

On Monday, the Defense Dept. announced a 20-member team of doctors, nurses, and respiratory therapists will head to Bellin Hospital as part of its effort to aid civilian healthcare workers.

“Since COVID began, our military medical personnel have been committed to fighting the pandemic and supporting our local, state and federal partners and communities in need,” U.S. Army North commander Lt. Gen. John R. Evans, Jr., said.

The 20-person team from the U.S. Navy is set to arrive in Green Bay next week, and they will start work on New Year’s Eve, that’s according to a military representative. There is no date set on when the crews will leave the hospital.

He also urged everyone to keep in their thoughts the service members and healthcare professionals on the front lines of the battle against coronavirus. A second 20-person team is being sent to an Indianapolis hospital.

According to the Defense Dept., ten other teams have previously been dispatched, being distributed among five states, including Michigan and Minnesota.

A representative from the military says locations were chosen by FEMA, starting at a local level with health systems reporting to the state what resources they need. Then the State submits that information to FEMA who ultimately made the decision on where to send crews.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports fewer than five percent of ICU beds in the northeast region, which includes Brown Co., are open – and only two of 33 intermediate care beds.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services’ county-level COVID-19 activity level tracker shows Brown Co., like most other Wisconsin counties, in the most severe category, i.e. ‘Critically High.’

The county is currently approximately 30 percent higher than the state’s activity level, which sits just under the Critically High threshold. Among the four largest counties in Wisconsin, Brown Co. has the highest activity level and is the only one in the top tier.

