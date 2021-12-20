Advertisement

Neubauer elected new leader of Wisconsin Assembly Democrats

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State Rep. Greta Neubauer, of Racine, has been elected to serve as leader of Democrats in the Wisconsin Assembly.

Neubauer was the only Democrat to run for the post Monday. She will take over for Rep. Gordon Hintz, of Oshkosh, who is stepping down from the job on Jan. 10.

Neubauer thanked her colleagues for their service and expressed what she hopes to achieve.

“As Assembly Democratic Leader, I will work to build the relationships, the strategy, and the infrastructure to move our shared values and priorities forward,” Neubauer said. “I will make tough decisions and push back when necessary. And I will do everything in my power to provide more opportunities for every member to lead on the issues they are most passionate about.

Neubauer was first elected to the state Assembly in a special election in January 2018. Hintz has been leader of minority Democrats since September 2017.

Neubauer takes over a Democratic caucus that has just 38 of the Assembly’s 99 seats.

