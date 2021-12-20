One arrested, more wanted in three-month Madison carjacking spree

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple suspects in a string of armed carjackings and associated property damage on the west side of Madison this fall remain at-large as the police department announces the arrest of one teen in connection with the crimes.

“This trend of violent, armed carjackings, coupled with the extensive, senseless damage to property, caused many who live in these otherwise quiet Westside neighborhoods to fear for their safety,” the Madison Police Dept. wrote in a statement announcing its progress in the investigation.

According to police, the carjackings occurred over a three-month-span, stretching from August through October on the west side of the city, particularly in the neighborhoods south of McKee Road and west of Maple Grove Dr.

The name of the 16-year-old, who was arrested in October, was not released because of his age; however, investigators noted that he does have ties to both the Madison and Rockford areas. The police department added the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for the arrest of another 16-year-old, also connected to the Rockford area, who is suspected of being involved in the crimes.

The police report added that, in addition to the car jackings, the police department received more than three dozen reports on Oct. 4 of vehicle windows being smashed across the city and property being stolen from them. Investigators determined the perpetrators in those thefts were the same individuals as the carjackers.

In addition to the suspects being wanted for crimes in Madison, the report states a host of other agencies are also seeking charges for some of the suspects. According to the report, they are wanted by:

Cottage Grove Police Dept.;

Fitchburg Police Dept.;

Milton Police Dept. ;

Waunakee Police Dept.;

Wisconsin State Patrol;

Authorities in Illinois

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.