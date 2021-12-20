Advertisement

Packers clinch division after Ravens’ 2-point try fails

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws to a receiver as he is pressured by...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws to a receiver as he is pressured by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes — tying Brett Favre on Green Bay’s career list — and the Packers became the first team this season to clinch a division title, wrapping up the NFC North with a 31-30 win over Baltimore after the Ravens missed another big 2-point conversion in the final minute.

With Lamar Jackson out with a sprained ankle Tyler Huntley nearly led Baltimore all the way back from a 31-17 deficit. His 8-yard touchdown run with 42 seconds left pulled the Ravens within one, but Huntley’s 2-point conversion pass was incomplete.

It was the third consecutive loss for Baltimore, which also lost to Pittsburgh two weekends ago on a missed 2-point conversion in the final seconds.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Dane Co. officials release names of three people who died in crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Madison business owner served couple their final meal before crash on Cottage Grove Road
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
MPD: Driver going at high rate of speed before t-bone wreck that killed three on Madison’s near east side

Latest News

Badger Volleyball Wins National Championship
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins, center, celebrates with teammates Ally Batenhorst, left, and...
Big Ten battle: Wisconsin and Nebraska compete for the National Championship
Dana Rettke was named 2021 American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Year...
Dana Rettke named 2021 AVCA National Player of the Year
Louisville's Anna DeBeer, center, watches her spike between Wisconsin's Dana Rettke, left, and...
Wisconsin volleyball defeats Louisville, advances to National Championship