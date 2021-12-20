Police investigate officer involved shooting in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Stoughton Police Department is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Sunday evening.

Police say at 4:50 p.m. Stoughton officers found a stolen vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. Officers were attempting to stop the vehicle, when the occupants tried to flee the scene.

According to police, an officer shot at the vehicle when the occupants tried to hit them with it while fleeing.

After a pursuit, two subjects inside the vehicle were arrested.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The officer who fired their gun is on administrative leave, which is the departments policy.

Several other agencies are assisting with the investigation.

