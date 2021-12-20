Advertisement

Two hurt after car crashes into horse-drawn buggy in Grant Co.

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOWNSHIP OF FENNIMORE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people received minor injuries after their horse-drawn buggy collided with a vehicle and then fell into a ditch, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports Monday.

Authorities’ investigation found that David Noel III, 63, was driving south on County Road F in the Township of Fennimore when he looked down to grab something from inside his car. The sheriff’s office stated that when Noel looked back up, he saw a horse and buggy on the right shoulder of the road going southbound.

He then allegedly struck the rear left side of the buggy. This caused the carriage, horse and three occupants to veer off the roadway and fall into a ditch on the west side of County Road F.

Deputies report Noel continued driving up the road and came to a stop about 300 feet south of the collision.

Two of the three buggy occupants received minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office noted. The buggy received heavy damage.

Noel’s car received minor damage and was removed from the scene. Officials cited him for alleged inattentive driving.

Fennimore Fire, Fennimore EMS and Lancaster EMS all assisted at the crash scene.

