Advertisement

UW volleyball fans celebrate championship win

By Colton Molesky
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in the program’s history, the University of Wisconsin Badgers’ Volleyball team hoists the NCAA Championship Trophy after beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers to earn the title.

The Badgers won in Columbus, Ohio, where the Final Four was hosted. The team returned to a full Field House as fans gathered for a Welcome Home Celebration event, helping the new champs enjoy their victory. Despite the event starting at 5:30 in the evening, fans began lining up well before opening the doors at 4:30.

The festivities kicked off with the Badgers Band and Bucky, followed by the coaches and team showing off the new trophy.

For fans, the moment was a shared one.

“To be a part of this and see all the women on stage, the coaching staff, I mean, it was an electric atmosphere,” said Eric, one of the many fans in attendance.

And for young players growing up attending Wisconsin Badgers games and camps, the team inspires them to become the next generation of Badgers.

“I hear their voices in my head every time I play,” said Laina Gustafson, a sophomore volleyball player at Middleton High School. “It makes me want to go here someday and keep watching them and coming to games in-person in the student section someday.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Dane Co. officials release names of three people who died in crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Madison business owner served couple their final meal before crash on Cottage Grove Road
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
MPD: Driver going at high rate of speed before t-bone wreck that killed three on Madison’s near east side

Latest News

The Laurel Police Department is participating in 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.'
Expect more patrol cars on roads for DOT’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” holiday campaign
Expect more patrol cars on roads for DOT’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” holiday campaign
Expect more patrol cars on roads for DOT’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” holiday campaign
Janesville couple suffers devastating losses but vows to help others experiencing the same pain
Janesville couple suffers devastating losses but vows to help others experiencing the same pain
UW Volleyball team reaction
UW Volleyball team reaction
Inside the UW Field House
Inside the UW Field House