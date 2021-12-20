UW volleyball fans celebrate championship win

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in the program’s history, the University of Wisconsin Badgers’ Volleyball team hoists the NCAA Championship Trophy after beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers to earn the title.

The Badgers won in Columbus, Ohio, where the Final Four was hosted. The team returned to a full Field House as fans gathered for a Welcome Home Celebration event, helping the new champs enjoy their victory. Despite the event starting at 5:30 in the evening, fans began lining up well before opening the doors at 4:30.

The festivities kicked off with the Badgers Band and Bucky, followed by the coaches and team showing off the new trophy.

For fans, the moment was a shared one.

“To be a part of this and see all the women on stage, the coaching staff, I mean, it was an electric atmosphere,” said Eric, one of the many fans in attendance.

And for young players growing up attending Wisconsin Badgers games and camps, the team inspires them to become the next generation of Badgers.

“I hear their voices in my head every time I play,” said Laina Gustafson, a sophomore volleyball player at Middleton High School. “It makes me want to go here someday and keep watching them and coming to games in-person in the student section someday.”

