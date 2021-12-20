Wisconsin high court to hear lawsuit challenging Dane Co. COVID-19 orders

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear and decide a case that challenges the Dane County health department’s authority to issue sweeping COVID-19 orders.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative law group, filed the case in January on behalf of two Dane Co. residents and a business in response to a series of public health mandates from Public Health of Madison and Dane County.

WILL argues PHMDC Director Janel Heinrich approved of the COVID-19 mask orders without approval by the Dane County Board, which “restricted and regulated life and commerce in Dane County.”

WILL Deputy Counsel, Luke Berg, noted the lawsuit takes issue with how the mask mandate was approved.

“This case presents the Court with an opportunity to clarify that local health officers cannot unilaterally issue orders that restrict daily life without approval from a legislative body,” Berg said. “The Dane County Board cannot pass the buck and allow an unelected health officer to issue whatever orders she sees fit.”

The move to the state Supreme Court comes on the same day that PHMDC announced the extension of its COVID-19 mask mandate, which was originally set to end after the holidays. The expiration date has now been pushed back four weeks, until Feb. 1.

In November of 2020, WILL filed an original action in the state high court to challenge PHMDC’s legal authority to issue emergency orders. The Wisconsin Supreme Court voted 4-3 not to grant the original action the next month.

WILL filed the new lawsuit, Becker v. Dane County, in January as more COVID-19 public health orders continued to be issued.

The Dane Co. Circuit Court ruled in favor of the health department this summer, which WILL explained that it appealed and filed a petition to bypass into the Wisconsin Supreme Court. This was granted on Monday.

