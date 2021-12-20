Wisconsin holding COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As COVID-19 case counts continue to climb and hospitals’ ICU and intermediate care wings across the state begin to reach capacity, the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services will deliver an update Monday regarding the state’s ongoing battle against the virus.

In an announcement made just hours before the 1 p.m. news conference, state health officials plan to discuss vaccination progress and the hospital capacity concerns, as well as take questions about their response.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake will lead the briefing and be joined by the agency’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard and Marshfield Clinic Health System’s Dr. William Melms.

In addition to the update, the news conference gives health officials a chance to offer the latest daily COVID-19 statistics and address them directly. Friday’s update found the seven-day rolling average for COVID-19-related deaths reached 26 per day over the prior two weeks. That’s the highest it has been since Jan. 21.

New cases Friday pushed the 4,000-mark, bringing that seven-day rolling average to 3,558 cases per day. DHS’ numbers that day reported 1,658 patients in Wisconsin hospitals. The Wisconsin Health Association finds 95.7 percent of ICU beds are in use, while 94.4 percent over overall beds are in use.

