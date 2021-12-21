$200 million pharmaceutical complex expected to create 200 jobs in Verona area

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A new quarter-billion-dollar pharmaceutical campus is coming to Verona. On Tuesday, Arrowhead Pharmaceutical revealed plans for a new 13-acre project in the city’s Technology Park.

President and CEO Christopher Anzalone commented that the new project reaffirms the company’s commitment to the biotech industry in Wisconsin and particularly the greater Madison community.

The new project, which comes with a price tag between $200-$250 billion, is expected to create between 200 and 250 new jobs, the company added.

When it’s done, the project will include a 140,000 square foot drug manufacturing facility as well as a 115,000 square foot laboratory and an office complex, according to Vogel Bros. Building Co., the construction company enlisted by Arrowhead.

The groundbreaking is expected to happen in the next few months, with the laboratory and offices scheduled to open about a year later. The manufacturing facility is expected to open by the end of 2023.

Arrowhead already has a research and development facility in Madison along with another one in San Diego.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.