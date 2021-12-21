Advertisement

$200 million pharmaceutical complex expected to create 200 jobs in Verona area

Artist rendering of new Arrowhead complex.
Artist rendering of new Arrowhead complex.(Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A new quarter-billion-dollar pharmaceutical campus is coming to Verona. On Tuesday, Arrowhead Pharmaceutical revealed plans for a new 13-acre project in the city’s Technology Park.

President and CEO Christopher Anzalone commented that the new project reaffirms the company’s commitment to the biotech industry in Wisconsin and particularly the greater Madison community.

The new project, which comes with a price tag between $200-$250 billion, is expected to create between 200 and 250 new jobs, the company added.

When it’s done, the project will include a 140,000 square foot drug manufacturing facility as well as a 115,000 square foot laboratory and an office complex, according to Vogel Bros. Building Co., the construction company enlisted by Arrowhead.

The groundbreaking is expected to happen in the next few months, with the laboratory and offices scheduled to open about a year later. The manufacturing facility is expected to open by the end of 2023.

Arrowhead already has a research and development facility in Madison along with another one in San Diego.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Dane Co. officials release names of three people who died in crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Madison business owner served couple their final meal before crash on Cottage Grove Road
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
MPD: Driver going at high rate of speed before t-bone wreck that killed three on Madison’s near east side

Latest News

On Monday, Governor Tony Evers signed the amended compact at the St. Croix Casino Danbury.
Evers signs gambling deal with St. Croix Chippewa
COVID-19 deaths Tuesday in Wisconsin hit near 2021 highs
The Henry Vilas Zoo said Tuesday that it was heartbroken over the death of 19-year old male red...
Henry Vilas Zoo mourns loss of 19-year-old red panda Tarrei
Chicago made history by electing its first African-American woman for mayor, Lori Lightfoot
Chicago to require proof of vaccination at restaurant, bars