Advertisement

Chicago to require proof of vaccination at restaurant, bars

Chicago made history by electing its first African-American woman for mayor, Lori Lightfoot
Chicago made history by electing its first African-American woman for mayor, Lori Lightfoot
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the nation’s third-largest city will require proof of coronavirus vaccination at restaurants, bars, gyms and other indoor venues.

Lightfoot said Tuesday that the requirement will take effect Jan. 3.

It comes as the rapidly spreading omicron variant has led to a spike in COVID-19 infections.

Lightfoot says she hasn’t been as concerned about COVID-19 as she is now since the early days of the pandemic in 2020.

On Monday, Illinois reported about 12,330 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest daily total in more than a year.

Chicago is seeing an average of 1,700 cases per day, up from about 300 per day just weeks ago.

Much of that increase has been driven by the omicron variant, prompting fears of a winter surge.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Dane Co. officials release names of three people who died in crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Madison business owner served couple their final meal before crash on Cottage Grove Road
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
MPD: Driver going at high rate of speed before t-bone wreck that killed three on Madison’s near east side

Latest News

On Monday, Governor Tony Evers signed the amended compact at the St. Croix Casino Danbury.
Evers signs gambling deal with St. Croix Chippewa
COVID-19 deaths Tuesday in Wisconsin hit near 2021 highs
Artist rendering of new Arrowhead complex.
$200 million pharmaceutical complex expected to create 200 jobs in Verona area
The Henry Vilas Zoo said Tuesday that it was heartbroken over the death of 19-year old male red...
Henry Vilas Zoo mourns loss of 19-year-old red panda Tarrei