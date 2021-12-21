Columbia Co. authorities suspect foul play may be involved in 23-year-old triple death investigation

LODI, Wis. (WMTV) -The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is re-examining a more than two decades-old cold case in which the circumstances surrounding the death of a mother and her two children are still a mystery.

On August 22, 1998, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Lodi Fire Department responded to a 911 call on Clar-Mar Drive in Lodi. Inside the home, investigators say they found Cheryl Cady dead along with her two children, Cory Cole and Bria Meitner.

The Sheriff’s Office says all three died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Detective Captain Jason Kocovsky tells NBC15 News that authorities suspect foul play may have been involved. Kocovsky says someone out there may know something about what happened to the family.

“For 23 years, investigators have utilized every available investigative method, technology, and resources in an effort to understand what happened to Cheryl, Cory, and Bria,” Sheriff Roger Brandner wrote in a press release.

According to an article from the Wisconsin State Journal in 1998, the carbon monoxide is “believed to have come from the Cady’s car left running in a garage beneath the house,”

But the question remains: was this an accident, suicide, or could it have been murder?

Sheriff Brandner says a new team of investigators is looking into the case and is hoping to hear from people who may have known the family all those years ago.

“Today, we are appealing directly to those who knew Cheryl, Cory, and Bria. You may have known them at work, in school, from activities, or in the neighborhood. Conversations you participated in, observations you made, or any knowledge you have regarding them, may be important to the investigation,” Brandner wrote.

Investigators hope new information comes to light that may help them find some answers to what exactly happened to the family.

“Even if you think the information you have is not important or relevant to what occurred, we encourage you to come forward and let us make that determination,” the press release read.

If you have any information about this incident from 23 years ago, call Detective Captain Kocovsky at 608-742-4166 ext. 3302.

