Court asks justices to consider victim amendment question

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A state appeals court wants the Wisconsin Supreme Court to decide whether a constitutional amendment expanding crime victims’ rights was worded properly in a statewide referendum.

Voters approved the so-called Marsy’s Law amendment in a statewide referendum in April 2020.

Late last year Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington ruled the ballot question was improperly phrased and didn’t adequately warn voters that the amendment would diminish defendant’s rights.

Remington let the amendment stand, however, while the Wisconsin Elections Commission pursued an appeal.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Tuesday that judges on the 3rd District Court of Appeals have asked the state Supreme Court to take the case from them.

