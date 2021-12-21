Advertisement

COVID-19 deaths Tuesday in Wisconsin hit near 2021 highs

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health officials confirmed one of the highest single-day COVID-19 death counts of the year Tuesday, driving the total number of deaths closer to 10,000.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Tuesday, 50 people with COVID-19 have died. You would have to go back to Jan. 15 to find the last time a single-day death count was higher, when there were 78 deaths.

Tuesday’s deaths make it the third highest number in a single day so far this year. Jan. 15 ranked first and Jan. 4 (58 deaths) ranked second.

The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 deaths has been climbing since Dec. 9, now hitting 28 Tuesday. That’s the highest it’s been since Jan. 10.

DHS also confirmed that a child younger than nine died last week due to COVID-19 complications, which is the first death in the 0-9 age group.

DHS reports 4,001 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average down to 3,315.

There have been 947,419 cases total since the start of the pandemic.

DHS notes that 61.5% of residents have received at least their first COVID-19 shot and 57.8% of residents have completed their COVD-19 vaccine series.

There have been 6,027 COVID-19 shots administered so far this week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Dane Co. officials release names of three people who died in crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Madison business owner served couple their final meal before crash on Cottage Grove Road
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
MPD: Driver going at high rate of speed before t-bone wreck that killed three on Madison’s near east side

Latest News

On Monday, Governor Tony Evers signed the amended compact at the St. Croix Casino Danbury.
Evers signs gambling deal with St. Croix Chippewa
Artist rendering of new Arrowhead complex.
$200 million pharmaceutical complex expected to create 200 jobs in Verona area
The Henry Vilas Zoo said Tuesday that it was heartbroken over the death of 19-year old male red...
Henry Vilas Zoo mourns loss of 19-year-old red panda Tarrei
Chicago made history by electing its first African-American woman for mayor, Lori Lightfoot
Chicago to require proof of vaccination at restaurant, bars