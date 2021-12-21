Demand for COVID-19 tests rise ahead of the holidays

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of the holidays and holiday travel, many people in the Madison area are getting tested for COVID-19. As the end of the month draws closer, the demand for these tests continues to rise.

Appointment-only spots like CVS and Walgreens are booking up quickly. The Walgreens Pharmacy on Whitney Way told NBC 15 that most locations are booked for the next three days.

Other places that are first-come-first-serve are seeing record numbers come in for testing. Forward Pharmacy in Cottage Grove tested over 100 people on Monday and Fitchburg Family Pharmacy tested over 400, with wait times reaching roughly an hour.

And as more holiday travelers flock to pharmacies for a free test, the wait time for test results increases. Fitchburg Family Pharmacy owner Thad Schumacher says a PCR test that you would receive at most pharmacies will likely take three days to receive a result. Schumacher added that testing has risen over 25% for the past month.

And every test is in high demand.

Forward Pharmacy Owner Matt Mabie told NBC 15 that the Cottage Grove location sold out of 60 at-home tests early Monday.

With Christmas Eve around the corner, every pharmacy recommended coming in as soon as possible for a test.

