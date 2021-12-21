Advertisement

Evers signs gambling deal with St. Croix Chippewa

On Monday, Governor Tony Evers signed the amended compact at the St. Croix Casino Danbury.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration has signed a deal allowing gambling on sports and other events at St. Croix Chippewa tribal casinos.

Evers’ administration announced Monday that it has amended the state’s gambling compact with the tribe to offer event wagering.

The St. Croix Tribal Council approved the amendment on Nov. 30. The U.S. Department of the Interior still must approve the amendment but the tribe has already started building a sports book facility at its Turtle Lake casino.

The Evers administration in July amended its compact with the Oneida Nation to allow sports betting at that tribe’s casino. The move authorized betting on sports for the first time in Wisconsin.

