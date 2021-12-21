Advertisement

Giannis remains out, still listed with NBA health and safety protocols

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) brings the ball up court against the Denver...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) brings the ball up court against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Giannis Antetokounmpo remains on the NBA’s health and safety protocol list Tuesday, meaning he’s been out for one week.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was added to the league’s injury report/COVID-19 list last week. He will not play in Wednesday’s match against the Rockets.

He is now joined by Donte DiVincenzo and Bobby Portis.

Brook Lopez is also listed as being out due to back surgery.

Khris Middleton, who was listed as questionable with a knee injury last week, and Wesley Matthews, who had entered COVID-19 protocols last week, were both no longer on the list this week.

