Advertisement

Gov. Evers announces $50 million in support for Wisconsin farmers

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers made a stop at Visit Eau Claire on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 to...
(Jeff Ralph / WEAU)
By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers, along with the Dept. of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection and the Dept. of Revenue, announced $50 million Monday to be awarded to more than 20,000 Wisconsin farmers.

The money is part of the 2021 Farm Support Program, which provides direct aid payments to farmers statewide who experienced financial hardship due to the pandemic.

Gov. Evers said the initiative is meant to help boost agricultural industries across the state.

“From trade wars and supply chain issues to environmental challenges, Wisconsin farmers and their families have faced challenges for years as they’ve worked to make sure Wisconsinites and families across the country could put food on their tables,” Gov. Evers said. “Our farmers have always had our backs, and we’ve got to have theirs.”

Across the three rounds of payments from the Farm Support Program, over $1 million has been donated to farmers in more than half of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski said the program is especially important for a state like Wisconsin.

“One in nine Wisconsin jobs are in an agriculture-related field, so the interest that we saw in this program has far-reaching impacts. Farmers recirculate these dollars in their local communities,” Romanski said.

The DOR administered the program, which included sending letters to farmers pre-qualified for these grants — those earning between $10,000 and $5 million in gross income.

DOR Secretary Peter Barca said the push for applications increased for this round of funding as well.

“This round of the Farm Support Program saw 20,415 farmers apply from diverse farming operations including dairy, livestock, and crops,” Barca said.

“This application process went smoothly, and I am pleased we were able to assist Governor Evers as he makes these crucial investments in our hard-working farmers and agriculture economy,” he added.

The grant announced Monday is the third installment in the program, bringing the total funds Evers allocated to Wisconsin farmers to $100 million.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Dane Co. officials release names of three people who died in crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Madison business owner served couple their final meal before crash on Cottage Grove Road
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
MPD: Driver going at high rate of speed before t-bone wreck that killed three on Madison’s near east side

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Madison man accused of homicide after authorities find woman’s body two months after death
Police respond to a situation at Green Bay East. Dec. 20, 2021
Green Bay grades 6-12 going virtual after gun is found in locker and recent threats
BELOIT PD
Name released of Beloit sergeant in officer-involved shooting
Navy sending medical team to help Green Bay hospital battle COVID-19