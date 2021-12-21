Gov. Evers announces $50 million in support for Wisconsin farmers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers, along with the Dept. of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection and the Dept. of Revenue, announced $50 million Monday to be awarded to more than 20,000 Wisconsin farmers.

The money is part of the 2021 Farm Support Program, which provides direct aid payments to farmers statewide who experienced financial hardship due to the pandemic.

Gov. Evers said the initiative is meant to help boost agricultural industries across the state.

“From trade wars and supply chain issues to environmental challenges, Wisconsin farmers and their families have faced challenges for years as they’ve worked to make sure Wisconsinites and families across the country could put food on their tables,” Gov. Evers said. “Our farmers have always had our backs, and we’ve got to have theirs.”

Across the three rounds of payments from the Farm Support Program, over $1 million has been donated to farmers in more than half of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski said the program is especially important for a state like Wisconsin.

“One in nine Wisconsin jobs are in an agriculture-related field, so the interest that we saw in this program has far-reaching impacts. Farmers recirculate these dollars in their local communities,” Romanski said.

The DOR administered the program, which included sending letters to farmers pre-qualified for these grants — those earning between $10,000 and $5 million in gross income.

DOR Secretary Peter Barca said the push for applications increased for this round of funding as well.

“This round of the Farm Support Program saw 20,415 farmers apply from diverse farming operations including dairy, livestock, and crops,” Barca said.

“This application process went smoothly, and I am pleased we were able to assist Governor Evers as he makes these crucial investments in our hard-working farmers and agriculture economy,” he added.

The grant announced Monday is the third installment in the program, bringing the total funds Evers allocated to Wisconsin farmers to $100 million.

