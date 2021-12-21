Advertisement

Gov. Evers awards over $27 million to event venues and live event small businesses

Gov. Evers in Eau Claire
Gov. Evers in Eau Claire(WEAU)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers awarded over $27 million in grants Tuesday to event venues and live event small businesses.

The grants were awarded to 204 venues as part of Gov. Evers’ $140 million investment in Wisconsin’s tourism and entertainment industries.

“These businesses play a critical role in building a strong economy as they bring people together from all over the state and country for weddings, family reunions, business conferences, and so much more,” Gov. Evers said.

The event venue and live event small business grants were created to address the decrease in revenue that live event venues have seen since the start of the COVID pandemic.

The grants are funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration.

“By making these funds available, Gov. Evers continues to support economic recovery for our tourism and entertainment industries and the small businesses that are the lifeblood of our economy,” DOA Secretary Joel Brennan said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Dane Co. officials release names of three people who died in crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Madison business owner served couple their final meal before crash on Cottage Grove Road
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
MPD: Driver going at high rate of speed before t-bone wreck that killed three on Madison’s near east side

Latest News

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Pay raises for Wisconsin state employees approved
Sun Prairie Schools to offer COVID-19 rapid tests to cut down on quarantine time
The school is undergoing an expansion and renovation project which will add a middle and high...
W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation donates $1 million toward One City Schools renovation
On Monday, Governor Tony Evers signed the amended compact at the St. Croix Casino Danbury.
Evers signs gambling deal with St. Croix Chippewa