Group seeks to oust prosecutor after Wisconsin parade crash

Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23,...
Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wis. Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged Brooks with intentional homicide in the deaths of at least five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade.(Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Wisconsin’s governor has received a complaint seeking the removal of Milwaukee County’s district attorney because one his prosecutors recommended $1,000 bail for a man who authorities say later drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in a nearby county, killing six people.

Darrell Brooks is being held on a $5 million bail for the six homicide charges he faces in the Nov. 21 parade deaths in nearby Waukesha County.

He was released on bail just days earlier after allegedly running over the mother of his child with his SUV.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm has been under intense criticism for the bail recommendation from his office.

Chisholm has called it “inappropriately low.”

