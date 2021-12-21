Henry Vilas Zoo mourns loss of 19-year-old red panda Tarrei

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Henry Vilas Zoo is mourning the loss off one of its most “iconic” animals Tuesday. Tarrei, a red panda, has died at the age of 19.

Henry Vilas Zoo noted that Tarrei, who passed away on Monday, was the second oldest male red panda in in captivity at the time of his death.

Tarrei’s primary keeper Tara Lee expressed what the red panda meant to his care team.

“This is absolutely heartbreaking,” Lee said. “I’ve loved taking care of him for the last five years and I am going to miss him terribly.”

Members of the zoo and veterinarians from the University of Wisconsin- School of Veterinary Medicine treated Tarrei for age-related ailments, such as arthritis and deteriorating eyesight.

Veterinarians stated that Tarrei had been having trouble navigating around his enclosure recently, as well as showed signs of respiratory distress. He also had a build-up of fluid around his heart and lungs, among other ailments.

His care team ultimately decided to humanely euthanize him, while surrounding him with love. The zoo explained a red panda’s lifespan in the wild typically ranges from 8 to 14 years old.

Tarrei was moved to the Madison zoo in 2015 and was born at the Tohoku Safari Park in Nihonmatsu, Japan.

Henry Vilas Zoo visitors are encouraged to make cards and leave condolence messages for Tarrei at a table set up by the red panda exhibit.

“He made visitors smile with his inquisitive nature,” said Zoo Deputy Director Joseph Darcangelo. “He was adored by many of our guests and was a true ambassador for his wild counterparts.”

The zoo continues to house Tai, a 13-year-old female red panda.

