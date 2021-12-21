Madison Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’ revamped with new choreography, celebrating 40th anniversary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To celebrate Madison Ballet’s 40th anniversary season of ‘The Nutcracker,’ the show has been revamped with all-new choreography.

Ahead of the season’s final four holiday performances, NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat down with Jonathon Solari, Chief Executive Officer of Madison Ballet, and Choreographer and Dancer Michelle Ramos.

The final four performances at Overture Hall:

Thursday: 6 p.m.

Friday: 1 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

To learn more or buy tickets, visit overture.org

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.