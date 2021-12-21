Advertisement

Man to plead guilty in Tom Brady Super Bowl ring fraud

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates...
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the team's NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla.(Lynne Sladky | AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A New Jersey man who posed as a former New England Patriots player in order to buy and sell Super Bowl rings that he claimed were gifts to Tom Brady’s family will plead guilty to fraud.

Federal prosecutors say the plea agreement with Scott Spina Jr. was filed Monday in Los Angeles.

Prosecutors say in 2017, Spina bought a Patriots’ 2016 Super Bowl championship ring from a Patriots player who then left the team.

Spina sold it and used the player’s information to buy three more with “Brady” engraved on them, saying they were gifts for Brady’s baby.

Prosecutors say Spina then sold the rings to an auction house for $100,000.

