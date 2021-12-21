‘Mindfluencers’ making green living easier

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mindfluencers—a new show all about green living made easy for families.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat down with the hosts of the new show presented by Discover Wisconsin, Corrina and Patrick Cunningham.

The couple’s series started this fall and covers everything from lunchtime recycling to zero emission transportation.

The season finale of Mindfluencers airs Dec. 20. You can watch on Instagram and Youtube.

