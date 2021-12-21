Advertisement

Nearly 150 Omicron cases found in Dane Co.

(LMC)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New numbers from Dane Co. health officials show how rapidly the Omicron variant is spreading. On Tuesday, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. confirmed nearly 150 cases of the new, highly contagious variant had been detected.

In PHMDC’s update Tuesday, Director Janel Heinrich said the new figures are not a surprise based on how rapidly the variant has been spreading.

“We will likely see rapid spread of Omicron in Dane County in the coming days and weeks. We all need to be prepared and take action now so that we can preserve our hospital capacity and prevent severe outcomes.”

Nationwide, the Omicron variant is making up nearly three-quarters of newly diagnosed cases.

Dept. of Health Services data has recently shown the Delta variants have been making up the bulk of new diagnoses in Wisconsin. On Monday, DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake indicated there were 19 cases statewide.

