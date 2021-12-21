Advertisement

North central Wisconsin nursing homes set to admit COVID-recovered patients from health facilities

Mount View Care Center, April 19, 2020 (WSAW Photo)
Mount View Care Center, April 19, 2020 (WSAW Photo)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - North central Wisconsin health care systems are working with area nursing homes to admit patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in an effort to alleviate the growing pressures mounting from surging COVID-19 cases and industry-wide staff shortages.

North Central Health Care announced Monday that it is working with Aspirus Health and Marshfield Health systems to admit up to four COVID-recovered patients per day into Mount View Care Center in Wausau or Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill.

The patients would be discharged from the hospital and continue to receive nursing care in Merrill or Wausau. The patients would need to be outside quarantine or isolation periods so they would not pose a risk to current nursing home residents.

NCHC currently provides ventilator-dependent skilled nursing care at Mount View Care Center, however no additional ventilator-dependent beds or units would be added due to the additional specialized staffing that would be required to operate the units.

Mount View Care Center is licensed to provide care for 154 residents and Pine Crest for 120 residents. Between the two facilities, there is currently an opportunity to provide care for an additional 50 patients in the existing operational structure.

Wisconsin saw its highest level of Covid-19 hospitalizations last week since January of 2021, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

New COVID-19 case and hospitalization numbers from the Dept. of Health Services paints the ominous picture that prompted state health officials to issue a public health advisory.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Dane Co. officials release names of three people who died in crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Madison business owner served couple their final meal before crash on Cottage Grove Road
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
MPD: Driver going at high rate of speed before t-bone wreck that killed three on Madison’s near east side

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse waves to cheering fans as he appears at a panel discussion at a Turning Point...
Rittenhouse gets standing ovation at conservative conference
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Madison man accused of homicide after authorities find woman’s body two months after death
Gov. Evers announces $50 million in support for Wisconsin farmers
Police respond to a situation at Green Bay East. Dec. 20, 2021
Green Bay grades 6-12 going virtual after gun is found in locker and recent threats