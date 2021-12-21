North central Wisconsin nursing homes set to admit COVID-recovered patients from health facilities

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - North central Wisconsin health care systems are working with area nursing homes to admit patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in an effort to alleviate the growing pressures mounting from surging COVID-19 cases and industry-wide staff shortages.

North Central Health Care announced Monday that it is working with Aspirus Health and Marshfield Health systems to admit up to four COVID-recovered patients per day into Mount View Care Center in Wausau or Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill.

The patients would be discharged from the hospital and continue to receive nursing care in Merrill or Wausau. The patients would need to be outside quarantine or isolation periods so they would not pose a risk to current nursing home residents.

NCHC currently provides ventilator-dependent skilled nursing care at Mount View Care Center, however no additional ventilator-dependent beds or units would be added due to the additional specialized staffing that would be required to operate the units.

Mount View Care Center is licensed to provide care for 154 residents and Pine Crest for 120 residents. Between the two facilities, there is currently an opportunity to provide care for an additional 50 patients in the existing operational structure.

Wisconsin saw its highest level of Covid-19 hospitalizations last week since January of 2021, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

New COVID-19 case and hospitalization numbers from the Dept. of Health Services paints the ominous picture that prompted state health officials to issue a public health advisory.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.