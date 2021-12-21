Advertisement

Spectrum donates $12,000 to local police departments

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville and Edgerton police departments received $12,000 in donations from Spectrum representatives Monday.

Spectrum said the donations are in an effort to support community policing.

“Giving back to the communities we serve is a tradition in our company,” Jane Rhodes, Senior Vice President of Corporate Physical Security at Charter Communications, Inc. said. “We are proud to provide funding to the Janesville and Edgerton police departments as they help keep our communities safe.”

The Janesville Police Department received $7,000 to facilitate specialized training for over 50 police officers. Through the Young Women’s Christian Association, the department will be able to participate in a nationally-recognized program in problem-related policing.

The Edgerton Police Department received $5,000 to help upgrade technology by equipping squad cars with new computers.

“I commend Spectrum for their efforts to support the Janesville and Edgerton Police Departments,” District 15 Sen. Janis Ringhand said. “By working together, we make our communities stronger and safer.”

