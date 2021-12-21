Sun Prairie Schools to offer COVID-19 rapid tests to cut down on quarantine time

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - In order to provide quicker results to students, the Sun Prairie Area School District will now also offer COVID-19 rapid tests to prevent students from missing more school than is required.

According to a COVID-19 update email sent out to district families, it notes SPASD’s testing site at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field will administer both a rapid antigen test and a lab-based PCR test starting in January.

District officials told families that the Department of Health Services had previously not endorsed rapid antigen tests to clear students from quarantine after being a close contact or having COVID-19 symptoms, but this has now changed.

The district added that while they accept the rapid tests, they must be administered at a school facility. This means take-home tests will not be accepted.

Sun Prairie school leaders also said that there has been an increasing number of negative interactions with district nurses and health assistants when they contact families about coronavirus quarantines.

“Please join us in expressing our gratitude and refraining from taking out frustration on these critical staff members,” the letter states. “We will not tolerate rude, disrespectful, or derogatory behavior toward our nursing staff. While we understand that the ongoing nature of the pandemic has made everyone weary, we ask for everyone’s continued patience and support.”

SPASD noted an increase in COVID-19 case activity within its schools. According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, there is one staff members and 50 students who actively have COVID-19. One staff member is also in quarantine, in addition to 179 students.

The district will reassess its masking policy at the end of January to determine any changes, if Dane Co.’s latest mask order is not extended again.

