Advertisement

Sun Prairie Schools to offer COVID-19 rapid tests to cut down on quarantine time

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - In order to provide quicker results to students, the Sun Prairie Area School District will now also offer COVID-19 rapid tests to prevent students from missing more school than is required.

According to a COVID-19 update email sent out to district families, it notes SPASD’s testing site at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field will administer both a rapid antigen test and a lab-based PCR test starting in January.

District officials told families that the Department of Health Services had previously not endorsed rapid antigen tests to clear students from quarantine after being a close contact or having COVID-19 symptoms, but this has now changed.

The district added that while they accept the rapid tests, they must be administered at a school facility. This means take-home tests will not be accepted.

Sun Prairie school leaders also said that there has been an increasing number of negative interactions with district nurses and health assistants when they contact families about coronavirus quarantines.

“Please join us in expressing our gratitude and refraining from taking out frustration on these critical staff members,” the letter states. “We will not tolerate rude, disrespectful, or derogatory behavior toward our nursing staff. While we understand that the ongoing nature of the pandemic has made everyone weary, we ask for everyone’s continued patience and support.”

SPASD noted an increase in COVID-19 case activity within its schools. According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, there is one staff members and 50 students who actively have COVID-19. One staff member is also in quarantine, in addition to 179 students.

The district will reassess its masking policy at the end of January to determine any changes, if Dane Co.’s latest mask order is not extended again.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Dane Co. officials release names of three people who died in crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Madison business owner served couple their final meal before crash on Cottage Grove Road
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
MPD: Driver going at high rate of speed before t-bone wreck that killed three on Madison’s near east side

Latest News

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Pay raises for Wisconsin state employees approved
Gov. Evers in Eau Claire
Gov. Evers awards over $27 million to event venues and live event small businesses
The school is undergoing an expansion and renovation project which will add a middle and high...
W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation donates $1 million toward One City Schools renovation
On Monday, Governor Tony Evers signed the amended compact at the St. Croix Casino Danbury.
Evers signs gambling deal with St. Croix Chippewa