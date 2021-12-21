Advertisement

UW regents boost top leaders’ salary ranges amid searches

Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as the...
Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as the tree foliage begins to take on a golden hue during autumn on Nov. 3, 2016. (Photo by Jeff Miler/UW-Madison)(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System officials have dramatically increased salary ranges for top leaders, giving them more leverage as they search for the next system president and UW-Madison chancellor.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the Board of Regents on Monday unanimously approved boosting the system president’s salary range by almost 7%; the UW-Madison chancellor’s range by 21.7%; and the UW-Milwaukee chancellor’s range by 32%.

The regents approved a 7.1% increase for other chancellors, a 5.5% increase for system vice presidents, a 5% increase for the UW-Madison provost and a 9.6% increase for the UW-Milwaukee provost.

The system is currently searching for replacements for interim President Tommy Thompson and outgoing UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Dane Co. officials release names of three people who died in crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Madison business owner served couple their final meal before crash on Cottage Grove Road
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
MPD: Driver going at high rate of speed before t-bone wreck that killed three on Madison’s near east side

Latest News

The show features 100 Christmas trees decorated inside the Lincoln-Tallman House, in addition...
Lincoln-Tallman Holiday Tree Show
Navy sending medical team to help Green Bay hospital battle COVID-19
Navy sending medical team to help Green Bay hospital battle COVID-19
Navy sending medical team to help Green Bay hospital battle COVID-19
COVID-19 rapid at-home antigen test kits sold at pharmacies
Demand for COVID-19 tests rise ahead of the holidays