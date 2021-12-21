W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation donates $1 million toward One City Schools renovation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison nonprofit made a $1 million donation Tuesday to support the renovation of a permanent home for One City Schools.

One City Schools’ founder and CEO Kaleem Caire announced the donation, which was granted by the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation.

The funds will go toward the new 157,000-square-foot building that will house One City’s Schools’ K-12 public charter schools.

Frautschi stated that he was proud to be among the supporters of the new facility.

“Their program is on the leading edge of innovation in public education, and I look forward to seeing One City execute their impressive vision,” he said.

The Pleasant T. Rowland Leadership Campus will house both elementary and secondary education students.

Students will be able to complete credits starting in ninth grade toward college degrees and industry certifications. Students will also be able to explore careers, address community issues and consider solutions starting in sixth grade.

Caire thanked the Frautschi family for their donation.

“The Frautschi family has a long history of investing in initiatives to make Madison a great city for everyone, dating back to their contributions to downtown and the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the early 1900s,” Caire said. “We are truly grateful to be a part of Mr. Jerome Frautschi’s extraordinary personal legacy of giving to projects that inspire the heart and art of human kindness, community and innovation in our capital city.”

Renovations of the facility on the 1700 block of West Broadway in Monona is set to be complete by August of 2022.

There are 198 children currently enrolled in grades 4k through fourth at One City Elementary, and it plans to add fifth grade next school year. The University of Wisconsin System’s Office of Educational Opportunity also approved One City’s sixth through twelfth grade program, One City Preparatory Academy, to open in September of 2022.

One City Schools’ goal is to enroll 970 children in it by the fall of 2024, from ages two through twelfth grade.

Frautschi is married to Pleasant Rowland, whom the school is named after, following her $14 million donation to purchase the facility.

