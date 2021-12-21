Advertisement

W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation donates $1 million toward One City Schools renovation

The school is undergoing an expansion and renovation project which will add a middle and high...
The school is undergoing an expansion and renovation project which will add a middle and high school.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison nonprofit made a $1 million donation Tuesday to support the renovation of a permanent home for One City Schools.

One City Schools’ founder and CEO Kaleem Caire announced the donation, which was granted by the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation.

The funds will go toward the new 157,000-square-foot building that will house One City’s Schools’ K-12 public charter schools.

Frautschi stated that he was proud to be among the supporters of the new facility.

“Their program is on the leading edge of innovation in public education, and I look forward to seeing One City execute their impressive vision,” he said.

The Pleasant T. Rowland Leadership Campus will house both elementary and secondary education students.

Students will be able to complete credits starting in ninth grade toward college degrees and industry certifications. Students will also be able to explore careers, address community issues and consider solutions starting in sixth grade.

Caire thanked the Frautschi family for their donation.

“The Frautschi family has a long history of investing in initiatives to make Madison a great city for everyone, dating back to their contributions to downtown and the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the early 1900s,” Caire said. “We are truly grateful to be a part of Mr. Jerome Frautschi’s extraordinary personal legacy of giving to projects that inspire the heart and art of human kindness, community and innovation in our capital city.”

Renovations of the facility on the 1700 block of West Broadway in Monona is set to be complete by August of 2022.

There are 198 children currently enrolled in grades 4k through fourth at One City Elementary, and it plans to add fifth grade next school year. The University of Wisconsin System’s Office of Educational Opportunity also approved One City’s sixth through twelfth grade program, One City Preparatory Academy, to open in September of 2022.

One City Schools’ goal is to enroll 970 children in it by the fall of 2024, from ages two through twelfth grade.

Frautschi is married to Pleasant Rowland, whom the school is named after, following her $14 million donation to purchase the facility.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Dane Co. officials release names of three people who died in crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Madison business owner served couple their final meal before crash on Cottage Grove Road
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
MPD: Driver going at high rate of speed before t-bone wreck that killed three on Madison’s near east side

Latest News

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Pay raises for Wisconsin state employees approved
Sun Prairie Schools to offer COVID-19 rapid tests to cut down on quarantine time
Gov. Evers in Eau Claire
Gov. Evers awards over $27 million to event venues and live event small businesses
On Monday, Governor Tony Evers signed the amended compact at the St. Croix Casino Danbury.
Evers signs gambling deal with St. Croix Chippewa