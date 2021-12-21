Advertisement

Wisconsin prisons struggle with staffing shortage

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Almost a quarter of the jobs within the state Department of Corrections are unfilled.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports about 1,100 jobs remain open and maximum-security facilities in Portage and Waupun are operating with only half their staffs. Corrections officials are now sending almost two dozen officers from other facilities each pay period to that prison.

Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr says low pay and fears of COVID-19 are keeping people from applying for positions.

Legislators approved raising guards’ pay from $16.65 an hour to $19.03 per hour in the last state budget. They’re also considering a bill that would raise minimum wages by 50 cents an hour on top of an annual 2% raise.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Dane Co. officials release names of three people who died in crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Madison business owner served couple their final meal before crash on Cottage Grove Road
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
MPD: Driver going at high rate of speed before t-bone wreck that killed three on Madison’s near east side

Latest News

Nearly 150 Omicron cases found in Dane Co.
Court asks justices to consider victim amendment question
‘Twindemic’ | Effectively absent last year, the flu’s coming back
Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as the...
UW regents boost top leaders’ salary ranges amid searches