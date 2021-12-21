Advertisement

Wisconsin Silver Alerts expanded to cell phones near search areas

Silver Alert
Silver Alert(Florida Department of Transportation | MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - People in Wisconsin will now receive alerts on their cell phones in certain cases when a person over the age of 60 is reported missing.

Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Wisconsin Emergency Management announced on Tuesday the implementation of Wireless Emergency Alerts for the Silver Alert program.

The alert will be targeted to a very specific area and will only be issued between the hours of 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

A WEA will be issued for a Silver Alert case if the person is on foot and has been missing for less than 24 hours. The WEA will broadcast in a 5-mile radius of where the person was last seen. This criteria allows for the WEA to target a specific group of people in the area where the subject is likely to be located.

In order for a Silver Alert to be issued:

  • The subject must be over age 60.
  • The subject is believed to have Alzheimer’s, dementia.
  • The subject is believed to have a permanent cognitive impairment that poses a threat to the individual’s health and safety.
  • There must be a reason to believe that the subject’s disappearance is due to their impaired cognitive condition.
  • The request for a Silver Alert must be made within 72 hours of the subject’s disappearance.
  • There must be sufficient information available to disseminate that could assist in locating the subject.

The timeline is immediate.

