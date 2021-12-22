2 cars left warming up in Beloit stolen by 8 a.m.

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - With early morning temperatures in the teens, the urge to give a car a chance to warm up can be overwhelming. However, the Beloit Police Dept. is reminding drivers a morning like Wednesday shows why that may not be a good idea.

By 8 a.m., the police department already received a pair of reports of cars stolen while they were left running.

One occurred in the 1000 block of Burton St., near Krueger-Haskell Golf Course, while the second theft happened about a mile and half south of there, in the 800 block of 9th Street. The police department gave no indication that the crimes were connected.

The vehicles stolen were described as:

2009 Honda Accord, black, license plate no.: ALZ 4381

2006 Chrysler 300, black, license plate no.: 127 KFT

Good morning Beloit. We know it is a bit chilly out there, and the PD page has pictures of cars on it, so it can mean... Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Anyone who sees either car driving or abandoned is asked to call the police dept. at 608-757-2244.

To those committed to letting their cars warm up, the police department recommended them to buy an extra set of keys or a remote started, so they can lock their doors while the vehicle is running, adding, “(i)t is far cheaper than a vehicle replacement we assure you.”

