2 cars left warming up in Beloit stolen by 8 a.m.
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - With early morning temperatures in the teens, the urge to give a car a chance to warm up can be overwhelming. However, the Beloit Police Dept. is reminding drivers a morning like Wednesday shows why that may not be a good idea.
By 8 a.m., the police department already received a pair of reports of cars stolen while they were left running.
One occurred in the 1000 block of Burton St., near Krueger-Haskell Golf Course, while the second theft happened about a mile and half south of there, in the 800 block of 9th Street. The police department gave no indication that the crimes were connected.
The vehicles stolen were described as:
- 2009 Honda Accord, black, license plate no.: ALZ 4381
- 2006 Chrysler 300, black, license plate no.: 127 KFT
Anyone who sees either car driving or abandoned is asked to call the police dept. at 608-757-2244.
To those committed to letting their cars warm up, the police department recommended them to buy an extra set of keys or a remote started, so they can lock their doors while the vehicle is running, adding, “(i)t is far cheaper than a vehicle replacement we assure you.”
