Committee hopes to pick new UW-Madison chancellor by May

University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank(UW-Madison)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The leader of a committee searching for a new chancellor for the University of Wisconsin-Madison says she wants to pick someone by May.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported the committee’s chairperson, Karen Walsh, laid out the group’s timeline on Tuesday.

The plan calls for an application deadline in mid-March, semifinalist interviews in mid-April, finalist campus visits in early May and a hiring recommendation to the full Board of Regents by the middle of the month.

Walsh says she wants to avoid hiring an interim chancellor after outgoing Chancellor Rebecca Blank leaves this summer to take over as president at Northwestern University.

